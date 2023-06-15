Security operations provider to showcase product advancements and present on industry challenges and opportunities at premier UK cybersecurity event

Expel, the security operations provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use and improve, today announced its debut at Infosecurity Europe, taking place 20-22 June, 2023 at ExCeL London. Attendees can visit Expel at Stand G90 to learn about recent product innovations like Expel Vulnerability Prioritization, and why the company earned its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023.

"We're thrilled to be participating in Infosecurity Europe to share our proactive approach to detection, response, and remediation at this premier security event," said Chris Waynforth, General Manager VP, International Business, Expel. "We look forward to connecting with our peers and showing attendees exactly how Expel can help organisations of all shapes and sizes effectively manage business risk."

The team will be onsite to give live product demos and answer questions about how Expel enables customers to make sense of security. You will see first-hand how Expel's managed security products, powered by our security operations platform, Expel Workbench, deliver answers, not alerts, fast-with a mean alert-to-fix in 22 minutes-eliminating the complexity and silos of typical security operations. Expel gives organisations the confidence that their businesses are secure, their security investments are working, and their teams are focused on business priorities instead of alerts.

With over 500 configurable settings, customers can personalise their security operations and broaden their detection and response strategy to the entire business infrastructure to manage overall business risk. And with 100+ integrations (and counting) across cloud, Kubernetes, SaaS apps, on-prem, and more, Expel customers can achieve measurable outcomes with their existing security investments. With the recent introduction of Expel Vulnerability Prioritization, Expel also helps customers identify the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk, so they can fix them faster.

On 22 June, attendees can join Expel's Talking Tactics session, "Solving the 'people problem' of security," at 1:30pm, where we will dive into one of the biggest security resource challenges of today: people. In this session, hear findings from Expel's new research report, The UK cybersecurity landscape: challenges and opportunities.

To see Expel's full offering in action, attendees can schedule a demo here. For more information about Expel's presence at Infosecurity Europe 2023, visit our event webpage.

