Farouk Merzougui brings over 20 years of international experience in accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, taxation, legal, and M&A operations. -- Mr Merzougui is set to optimise Softonic's financial performance and identify new growth opportunities. Farouk Merzougui Barcelona, Spain

Softonic, a global leader in software and app discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Farouk Merzougui as its new Vice President of Finance and Legal. With over 20 years of extensive international experience in accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, taxation, legal, and M&A operations, Mr. Merzougui brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Mr. Merzougui holds a master's degree in finance from Paris-Sud University and is a highly accomplished professional in the field. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities and a proven track record of success in various industries, including FMCG, marketing services, life sciences, and premium consumer goods, both in Europe and Asia.

As Vice President of Finance and Legal at Softonic, Mr. Merzougui will leverage his extensive knowledge and strategic thinking to lead the team in developing and implementing innovative financial models. His main objective is to optimise the company's financial performance and support new growth opportunities, ensuring Softonic's continued success in the ever-evolving software market.

In his previous roles, Mr. Merzougui has successfully led financial and legal teams, driving business transformation initiatives and delivering continuous scalable improvements. He is renowned for his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and identify opportunities for growth, all while ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

"I am delighted to join Softonic and have the opportunity to contribute to the company's future success," said Mr. Merzougui. "Softonic has established itself as a leader in the software industry, and I am excited to work with such a talented team to strengthen its financial foundations and drive strategic growth. Together, we will navigate the evolving market landscape and ensure Softonic remains at the forefront of innovation".

Farouk Merzougui's appointment as Vice President of Finance and Legal at Softonic represents a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and growth. With his extensive experience and proven track record, Mr. Merzougui is poised to solidify Softonic's financial performance and help shape the company's future trajectory.

