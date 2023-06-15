Medcaw Investments Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15

Medcaw Investments Plc

("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Orana Corporate LLP, Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London SW1W 9NF on 28thJune 2023 at 11.00 a.m.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy for this purpose (rather than their own choice of person) to ensure that their vote is counted if they are unable to attend the meeting.

The Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders and is available on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Medcaw Investments Plc

Charlie Wood +44 (0)203 918 8797

For more information please visit: https://medcaw-invest.com/