Sodexo SA: Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services becomes Pluxee, the new employee experience brand that opens up a world of opportunities

Paris, June 15, 2023

Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services activity, a leading global employee benefits and engagement partner, is adopting a new brand, Pluxee:

To better support companies in the face of changes at the workplace, and individual expectations of well-being and fulfilment,

To support its growth strategy, by creating more value for all its stakeholders,

To prepare the spinoff and listing project announced by Sodexo on April 5, 2023

Aurélien Sonet, Pluxee's CEO said: "Pluxee is a new digital, optimistic and innovative brand that embodies our vision and our strong ambitions in a growing market. With this new brand, we stand out for who we are. Our stronger identity will be a key differentiator for our clients and partners and to attract new talents, particularly in digital".

Why a new brand ?

Pluxee, the preferred partner of companies for an enhanced and digital employee experience By adopting a new identity, the Benefits and Rewards Services activity intends to differentiate itself more strongly in an extremely dynamic market. Pluxee will allow its client companies to promote their employer brand by offering their employees innovative and personalized solutions, in the face of the major changes in the world of work. Pluxee aims to help each employee enjoy more of what really matters to them. Pluxee, a strong player, present in 31 countries, has all the assets to capture the potential of a growing and largely under-penetrated market: its know-how acquired over nearly 45 years, a solid performance, the vision and long-term commitment of its reference shareholder, the Bellon family, and its CSR commitments, which drives the engagement of its employees.



Pluxee at the service of an ambitious strategic plan As part of its 2025 strategic plan, Pluxee primarily intends to: Accelerate on its historical activity, the meal and food benefits business, in particular by strengthening its penetration among SMEs. Expand its offer on well-being, gifts, mobility or measures to support purchasing power and employee engagement. Make its services more easily accessible to its clients' employees via a single digital platform. To achieve these goals, Pluxee will invest each year, through to 2025, 10% of its turnover in tech.



Pluxee, a new brand to support an autonomous strategy Pluxee is a modern and digital brand that reflects the vision, ambition and positioning of the activity in view of the spinoff project announced by Sodexo's Group in April 2023. Pluxee will have its own governance and dedicated resources to deploy its strategic plan.



Pluxee creates value for all its stakeholders For its 500,000 client companies by offering ever more complete, rich and varied solutions based on an efficient and attractive digital ecosystem. For its 36 million consumers , thanks to personalized services offering more freedom, responsible choices, and more purchasing power. 6 million people use Pluxee's services every day in both Brazil and France and more than 3.5 million in India. For the 1.7 million merchant partners by making their daily lives easier, helping to increase attendance at their point of sale, and enabling them to better understand and interact with their consumers through data. For public authorities by helping them to innovate socially to address the new needs of employees and the self-employed, to manage social assistance or to direct spending in a specific area. In Europe, Pluxee manages 4 billion euros in social assistance annually. For its 5,000 employees , by strengthening their sense of belonging, by the positive impact they can have on the lives of millions of individuals.



Pluxee, created with the assistance of the Conran Design Group Agency of the Havas Group, will be gradually deployed in its 31 countries through to the end of 2023, starting with Brazil in August.

About Pluxee

Pluxeeis the global leading employee benefits and engagement partner that opens up a world of opportunities to help everyone enjoy more of what really matters to them. Through a full range of innovative and digital solutions deployed in 31 countries, Pluxee creates meaningful, engaging, and personalized experiences to contribute to the well-being of individuals at work and beyond. From meal and food, culture, gifts to wellness and mobility, Pluxee's products and services are designed to bring more value to people. Pluxee supports the purchasing power and promotes the well-being of more than 36 million consumers. Pluxee accompanies 500,000 clients to develop more meaningful relationships with their employees and improve their engagement. Pluxee simplifies the life of 1.7 million merchants every day. Strengthened by its historical ties with Sodexo, Pluxee with its 5,000 employees is committed to increase its influence as CSR leader by giving its clients, partners and consumers the means to make more sustainable choices every day.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. The Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its responsible business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices

Sodexo Key Figures

21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 53 countries

100 million consumers served daily

13.3 billion euros in market capitalization (as at April 4, 2023)

