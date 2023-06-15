DJ GEVELOT S.A.: PRESS RELEASE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 15 JUNE 2023

GEVELOT S.A.

Limited company capitalised at 26,586,350 euros

Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France

562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

PRESS RELEASE - 15 JUNE 2023

The General Meeting held on June 15, 2023, approved the Annual Accounts as well as the Consolidated Accounts for the fiscal year 2022.

All the Ordinary and Extraordinary Resolutions (including those regarding the Rosclodan/Gévelot merger) proposed by the Board of Directors have been adopted.

The consolidated turnover for the fiscal year 2022, mainly consisting of the Pumps sector, with the other sector being the real estate activity of the Holding, amounts to EUR135.4 million, compared to EUR101.3 million in 2021, representing an increase of 33.7%. At constant exchange rates, the increase is 28.0%.

The net profit attributable to Gévelot, the consolidating company, for the fiscal year 2022 amounts to EUR8.0 million, compared to a profit of EUR7.2 million in 2021.

The effects of pursuing a commercial development strategy and controlling all our costs should allow us to continue improving our profitability after a year of consolidation.

The parent company Gévelot recorded a loss of EUR0.6 million in 2022, compared to a profit of EUR1.8 million in 2021, due to impairments of bond investments made at the end of 2021.

It has been decided to pay a dividend of EUR4.00 per share starting from June 30, 2023, compared to EUR3.00 last year.

Furthermore, exercising the delegation granted at the General Meeting held in June 2022, the Board of Directors that followed the Meeting decided to cancel 5,230 treasury shares as of today.

After this operation, the new capital will be composed of 754,380 shares with a nominal value of EUR35 each, totaling EUR26,403,300.

The same Board of Directors has renewed Mr. Mario MARTIGNONI as President and CEO of Gévelot SA and acknowledged the end of the functions of Deputy Managing Director Mr. Philippe BARBELANE.

