Get To Know Groves Capital: The Successful Company That's Taking Over The Commercial Lending Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / While the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of recession looming has sparked many recent conversations about companies pivoting into new areas, there is a long history in the United States of businesses changing strategies to find success. Over the years, many of the nation's largest companies reinvented how they operated, whether they changed core services, types of products they manufactured, target audiences or distribution strategies. That being said, there are always innovators and pathfinders that pursue revolutionary change in their industry and who help the economy and thousands of people through their services, while keeping up with the latest trends.

That's exactly the case of Groves Capital , a mortgage lending company, broker and banker. The business offers over 200 lenders and 1000 loan products. With over 650 loan officers, this family owned business started as a husband and wife team and has grown to become a national leader within the industry. Up to date, the company has built a commercial lending platform that is changing the industry in new and exciting ways

Chris Groves and his wife, Aleyna Groves, are a powerful couple that has built a reputation of being able to deliver a broad menu of options to their clients while maintaining great service and timely delivery. In the complex world of lending, their main goal is to make it as simple as possible for their extensive clientele.

"We do commercial lending, ground up construction, land , development, multifamily, bridge loans, lines of credits, cannabis lending: industrial, commercial including cashouts, mixed use, medical buildings, hard money, & and for multifamily", Chris details.

Up to date, Groves Capital has expanded into all 50 states for all commercial loans, business loans, SBA loans and equipment loans.

As Chris explains, some of the most common business loans they provide are term loans, which provides a lump sum of money that is repaid over a fixed period, typically with regular monthly payments, and lines of credit. When you own a business, a business line of credit can help you tackle several short-term funding requirements, such as maintaining inventory, salary payments or addressing new orders. Also, having access to a business line of credit can help you control your cash flow throughout the year. These types of loans give business owners the ability to access funds when needed and repay over time.

"We also do SBA loans for small to large business needs. SBA loans can be used for various business purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory or equipment, refinancing existing debt, financing real estate and funding business acquisitions. SBA loans can range from a few thousand dollars up to several million dollars, depending on the loan program and the lender's policies", Chris shares.

SBA benefits include interest rate caps that help keep costs affordable for small business owners and an SBA guarantee. What's more, as compared to conventional financing, SBA loans offer greater flexibility in terms of required borrower equity investment, inclusion of funds for working capital, length of time of repayment and other factors designed to enhance the opportunity for success of the small business.

"We work with over 200 lenders, private billion dollar funds, direct bank relationships. Each client's needs will be different depending on their goals and financial background", Chris comments.

Groves Capital also provides equipment financing, a type of loan that is specifically used to purchase or lease equipment for business operations. In that case, the purchased equipment acts as a collateral and hence there is no additional security/collateral needed. It helps to spread the cost of equipment over many months or years.

"Regarding our commercial real estate loans, they are used to purchase and invest in property. They can be used for both residential or commercial properties, may have longer repayment terms and require collateral in the form of the property being financed", he adds.

Groves Capital is also able to do deals in other countries and is constantly growing and expanding their operations. "Our focus is to give our clients more solutions, options, better terms and we are focused on long term relationships and the 5 star service with each transaction", Chris concludes.

Through the years, the company has been well known for being one of the most innovative in the lending space utilizing state of the art technology and streamline underwriting to optimize their clients experience! That's why it has been nominated as the fastest growing mortgage company with a 5 star standard by The New York Times, and it also appeared in a Bloomberg's TV show as the world's greatest lending platform.

About Groves Capital:

Groves Capital is a family owned business that helps people find the right mortgage options for them. The business has the ability to broker or be the actual lender using 120 different lending platforms, which helps them assist customers with their goals when it comes to the best product and rates.

