NewOrg Management System, Inc.: NewOrg Announces the Accelerator Grant Program for Small Nonprofits

The grant program provides up to $2,500 and is available to nonprofit organizations in Canada and the USA with budgets under $2 million

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / NewOrg Management System, a leading online data management platform for nonprofit organizations, social services and government agencies, today announces the NewOrg Accelerator Grant Program.

NewOrg Logo

The Accelerator Grant Program (AGP) was established to assist qualified nonprofit organizations with the expense of implementing a comprehensive data management platform. Many small nonprofits can benefit greatly by improving efficiency, transparency, and sustainability but lack the funding to get started with an implementation. The AGP provides up to $2,500 towards the implementation of NewOrg and is available to nonprofit organizations in Canada and the USA with budgets under $2 million.

"Many smaller organizations struggle with administrative costs while growing their services and reach. A comprehensive data platform like NewOrg, when properly implemented and managed, can have a big impact on an organization's ability to grow. Combined with NewOrg's Quick Start package, the Accelerator Grant Program will allow many smaller groups to receive the benefits of a modern system sooner than they otherwise could. NewOrg is committed to accelerating our partner's missions and impact."

Nick Rowan, Executive Vice President, NewOrg Management System Inc.

AGP grants are provided to 501C3 (USA) and Registered Charitable Organizations (Canada) with budgets under $2 million (USD or CAD respectively) for the purpose of implementing the NewOrg Management System. The grants require only a written statement of need and will not exceed $2,500 or 50% of the cost of implementation. Contact info@neworg.com for more information. https://www.neworg.com/agp/

About NewOrg Management System, Inc.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com

4000 Albemarle St NW, Suite 210

Washington, D.C. 20016

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based data management platform for nonprofits and local government, with more than 50,000 users in the US & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 17 years providing complete, 100% turn-key data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners are successful and improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Contact Information

John Baker

Partner Relations

jbaker@neworg.com

866-843-2835 ext. 1

SOURCE: NewOrg Management System, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761552/NewOrg-Announces-the-Accelerator-Grant-Program-for-Small-Nonprofits