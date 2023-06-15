Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Focus Graphite (TSXV: FMS) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Management from Focus Graphite will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found here https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. In a second stage, to meet Québec stakeholder interests in developing second transformation industries within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added specialty graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada's only tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference and hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. THE Event is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker

Associate

VID Media Incorporated

bbooker@vidconferences.com

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube