Instawork Making Waves in Columbus, as Tourist Season Expected to Reach Its Apex This Summer

The flexible work platform matches a network of more than 45,000 on-demand hourly workers with Columbus businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of over 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in the Columbus, Ohio area. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

The announcement comes as the state's employment sector has been rebounding, with the unemployment rate reaching historic lows in April at 3.7%. Despite this, the number of open jobs across the state, particularly in Columbus, is outpacing the amount of workers available, with many businesses failing to find workers to fill the gaps.

And with tourism officials in the city expecting this summer to be a peak year for visitors to Columbus, local businesses need the extra support to ensure they can accommodate the increased activity this summer season.

"Instawork is the ideal solution for local businesses that need reliable, skilled hourly workers in Columbus," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "As the travel season begins this summer, it's important for local businesses to leverage the thousands of nearby hourly workers to ensure they can meet the uptick in customer demand."

More than 45,000 people in Columbus have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff over 350 business locations across the area. The most common roles for Instawork in Columbus are general labor, warehouse associate, prep cook, and line cook positions. Other positions in the hospitality and warehousing/supply chain industry are also offered. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

In Columbus, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $17.26 per hour, more than $7 an hour than the city's $10.10 minimum wage. That meaningful increase in earnings gives local residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation.

Businesses across the Buckeye state that rely on Instawork range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the state's favorite local hot spots and event venues. They have easy access to quality, reliable workers following Instawork's announcement that over 1 million people joined the app ahead of last year's busy holiday season.

The announcement follows Instawork's recent $60M Series D funding to accelerate investment in AI-driven capabilities. Fueled by this growth, Instawork is helping staff distribution centers for some of the country's largest retailers as well as the majority of sports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

