Sabio Trade Offers Expanded Trading Opportunities with Prop Trading

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Trade invites traders from all backgrounds to join the prop trading community and unleash the potential of their trading skills on funded accounts ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. In an effort to support traders in achieving consistent profitability, Sabio Trade offers the lowest assessment cost in the market along with multiple benefits.

About Proprietary Trading

Proprietary trading firms like Sabio Trade address the challenge faced by many traders who have limited reinvestment opportunities due to small profits and insufficient capital.

In simple terms, a broker provides a significant amount of money to traders it believes in and shares the profits with them.

Sabio Trade operates on a profit sharing ratio of 80/20, where traders have full access to the provided capital without the need to borrow or accumulate debt.

Advantages of Sabio Trade

The most affordable packages among competitors. The assessment price starts at just $50.

The assessment price starts at just $50. Advanced trading technologies. Sabio Trade offers to trade on its proprietary platform featuring a modern concise interface, fast execution, over 100 built-in technical analysis tools and multi-charts.

Sabio Trade offers to trade on its proprietary platform featuring a modern concise interface, fast execution, over 100 built-in technical analysis tools and multi-charts. A wide range of trading instruments: Forex, stocks, commodities, indices and ETFs.

Forex, stocks, commodities, indices and ETFs. The highest leverage in the prop trading market - up to 30:1.

- up to 30:1. Free 3-step educational course that covers the basics of trading, technical and fundamental analysis

Sabio Trade Plans & Assessment Procedure

One of the main advantages of the Sabio Trade prop trading model is its flexibility in terms of capital size. Traders can choose from the available packages, allowing them to start their trading journey without breaking the bank. The packages include:

$50 for $10k with a 75% profit margin.

with a 75% profit margin. $125 for $25k with an 80% profit margin.

with an 80% profit margin. $500 for $100k with an 80% profit margin.

To receive a funded account with Sabio Trade, applicants must first prove their trading skills. through the assessment procedure and achieve the specified profit target. If successful, the trader receives a funded account and can start trading with the broker's funds, earning up to 80% profit if the conditions are met.

Sabio Trade Conditions

At Sabio Trade, risk management is a top priority. Traders are granted a maximum daily loss limit of 3% to ensure sound trading practices.

If a trader fails to fulfill the terms of trade, they simply lose their account, with all losses covered by Sabio Trade.

In a nutshell, Sabio Trade offers a risk-free way to profit and grow wealth. Talented traders receive support, resources, and professional earning opportunities, benefiting both them and the broker. With affordable packages, advanced technology, and a supportive environment, it's a game-changer in prop trading.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101571/Sabio_Trade.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sabio-trade-offers-expanded-trading-opportunities-with-prop-trading-301851768.html