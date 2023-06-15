Norsk Hydro: Hydro moves closer to completion of acquiring Alumetal

The main condition of the ongoing tender offer for 100 percent of the shares in Alumetal has been fulfilled, as the existing shareholders have subscribed for the sale of at least 50 percent of the shares. As of 16:30 (CET) on Thursday, June 15, 2023, approximately 68 percent of the shares have already been subscribed.

Hydro is offering PLN 82.00 per each Alumetal share to all shareholders who subscribe for the sale of shares by 23:59 on June 15, 2023. This is with the exception that approximately 32.7 percent of the shares owned by IPO30 UNIPESSOAL LDA will be acquired by Hydro at PLN 78.69 per share. As of June 16, the offer price will be reduced to the initial level, i.e. PLN 78.69 per share.

Subscriptions for the sale of shares in the tender offer will be accepted until June 30, 2023.

Hydro received unconditional approval from the European Commission for the proposed acquisition of Alumetal in early May, so there are no outstanding regulatory conditions to complete the transaction.

Tender offer timetable

Start of acceptance of subscriptions May 26, 2023 Tender offer price increase June 9, 2023 Last day of acceptance of subscriptions at increased price June 15, 2023 End of acceptance of subscriptions June 30, 2023 Expected date of conclusion of share purchase transactions July 5, 2023 Expected date of settlement of share purchase transactions July 7, 2023

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This announcement is for informational purposes only and cannot be treated as an offer or proposal to purchase shares, nor as a recommendation regarding investment decisions in relation to the tender offer for the sale of shares in Alumetal S.A., announced on May 25, 2023 by Hydro Aluminium AS (the "Tender Offer") through Bank Pekao - Biuro Maklerskie Pekao and Pekao Investment Banking S.A. as intermediary brokers. The Tender Offer document (as amended thereafter) is the only legally binding source of information on the terms of the Tender Offer and is the only legally binding document relating to the Tender Offer process. At the same time, the Tender Offer should not be considered as a recommendation or forecast from Hydro Aluminium AS, any Hydro group entity or Bank Pekao S.A., Pekao Investment Banking S.A. and entities from Bank Pekao S.A.'s capital group.