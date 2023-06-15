SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Surpasses Fundraising Goal for CHLA Walk & Play L.A. 2023

Credit Union Members and teammembers provided support to Children's Hospital Los Angeles through event participation and in-branch fundraising activities.

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union raised more than $12,000 for Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) through participation at the CHLA Walk & Play L.A. 2023 annual fundraising event, and through a fundraising campaign held in the Credit Union's branch locations in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Overall, $12,439 was raised, surpassing SchoolsFirst FCU's fundraising goal for this year.

28 SchoolsFirst FCU teammembers participated in the CHLA Walk & Play event at the Santa Monica Pier on May 20, 2023.

Twenty-eight SchoolsFirst FCU teammembers participated in the CHLA Walk & Play LA event on May 20, held at the Santa Monica Pier. Walk & Play L.A is designed to help CHLA raise critical funds to support its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children. SchoolsFirst FCU was the highest corporate fundraiser for the Walk & Play L.A. event, raising over $6,000.

The other half the funds were raised through the Miracle Butterfly Icon Campaign. The campaign was held in SchoolsFirst FCU branch locations in Los Angeles and Inland Empire from April 24 through May 20, 2023. When SchoolsFirst FCU Members donated $1 or more to the cause, their names were written on a paper butterfly icon and displayed in the branch. All donations directly benefitted CHLA.

SchoolsFirst FCU Members who donated $1 or more to CHLA got the opportunity to write their name on a paper butterfly icon that was displayed at participating branches.

"SchoolsFirst FCU has a long-standing commitment to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), the charity of choice for credit unions," said Kevin Martin, Executive Vice President of Strategic Integration and Member Experience at SchoolsFirst FCU. "We are proud to support CHLA which plays a critical role in providing life-saving care to children and their families."

