Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Plastic Labware Market to be Worth $19 Billion by 2026, Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Plastic Labware Drives Market Expansion - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the plastic labware market will grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during 2022-2028.
In recent years, there has been a growing demand for eco-friendly plastic labware products, and many manufacturers have shifted toward using biodegradable and compostable plastics to reduce their environmental impact. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the plastic labware market in the upcoming years.
North America and Europe are the major markets for plastic labware due to many research and development centers, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies in these regions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the plastic labware market, driven by the increasing investments in research and development activities and the growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies, such as India and China.
Plastic Labware Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 19.83 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 9.94 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
12.20 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
MARKET Segmentation
Product, Material, End-users, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
· Increasing Investments in R&D
· Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
· Opportunity for Exports in Developing Countries
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of laboratory equipment in diagnosing, treating, and researching infectious diseases. Plastic labware, such as pipettes, test tubes, and culture plates, is essential to laboratory operations, providing reliable and consistent results while maintaining sample integrity.
The demand for plastic labware has increased significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of disposable plastic labware has become more prevalent to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and transmission of the virus. In addition, the demand for plastic labware has increased for producing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and diagnostic tests.
Key Insights
- Collaboration with research institutions and other industry players can help accelerate innovation, drive product development, and foster new ideas. Companies can partner with other players to pool resources, share expertise, and leverage complementary technologies.
- Quality assurance and testing are critical for ensuring plastic labware products meet the highest quality and performance standards. Companies should invest in rigorous testing protocols and quality control measures to ensure that their products meet the needs and expectations of customers.
- The growing demand for sustainable plastic labware that is biodegradable or made from recycled materials. Players in the plastic labware market should embrace sustainability and adopt environmentally friendly manufacturing processes and materials.
- The plastic labware market has constantly evolved, with new technologies, materials, and applications emerging. Players in the market should stay abreast of industry trends and developments to ensure that they are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and stay ahead of the competition.
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
The Global Consumable Plastic Labware Market to Reach $12 Billion By 2028
Due to an increase in patient population, an increase in chronic diseases, an increase in government initiatives in the health care sector, an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories, and an increase in research and development activities in core industries, and use on academia, emerging economies offer greater opportunities to the laboratory consumable products market.
As the number of individuals suffering from infectious illnesses rises, so will the demand for empty vials for proper sample storage, increasing industry growth. Furthermore, increasing the number of clinical labs performing various medical and diagnostic procedures will boost market expansion.
Plastic ware goods are also less expensive than glassware. Small consumables, such as pipette tips, are also important to a lab. For example, in developed countries, screening of newborns requires about 30 to 40 pipette tips to complete the dozens of diagnostic tests, and these pipette tips have recently been in short supply due to blackouts, fires, and pandemic-related demand. Moreover, the plastic labware consumables market is predicted to increase gradually over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for laboratory research and advances in automation and high-throughput screening (HTS) technologies.
Key Company Profiles
- Bellco Glass
- Corning
- DWK Life Sciences
- Sartorius
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Borosil
- Citotest Labware Manufacturing
- Crystalgen
- DELUXE SCIENTIFIC SURGICO
- Eppendorf
- Glacier Glass Works
- Glassco Laboratory Equipments
- METTLER TOLEDO
- Naugraexport
- PerkinElmer
- Quark Glass
- Bel-Art Products
- Tarsons
- Greiner Bio-One International
- VWR International
- BrandTech Scientific
- KARTELL
- Polylab
- KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus
- Labcon North America
- Pipettes.com
- Simport Scientific
- SPL LIFE SCIENCES
- Labnet
- CELLTREAT Scientific Products
- Gilson
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Socorex Isba
- Medline Industries
Market Segmentation
Product
- Consumable
- Reusable
- Others
Material
- Polystyrene
- LDPE
- HDPE
- PP
- Others
End-users
- Academia/Research
- Pharmaceutical
- CROs
- IVF Clinics
- Diagnostic Labs
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Direct Channel
- Indirect Channel
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Rest of APAC
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- The Rest of Middle East & Africa
