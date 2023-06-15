CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose: Leading Global CEOs To Share Integrated Long-Term Business Plans on Climate Change With Investors; Siemens US ; Exelon , Nestle and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose
What: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose's (CECP) 11th CEO Investor Forum focused on climate will be held November 14-15, 2023. CEOs will share Integrated Long-Term Plans including key forward-looking metrics specifically on their company's future growth, strategy, and risk, three to five years out with institutional investors and companies.
Why: To meet the needs of institutional investors looking for companies forward-looking strategies on climate, including material financial, as well as non-financial, metrics around sustainability efforts and risks.
Who: The audience of leading institutional investors will see Integrated Long-Term Plan presentations delivered by, but not limited to:
- Barbara Humpton, CEO, Siemens USA
- Calvin Butler, CEO, Exelon
- Mark Schneider, CEO, Nestle
Additional speakers include:
- Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP
- Nili Gilbert, Vice Chairwoman, Carbon Direct
- Leo E. Strine, Jr. Of Counsel in the Corporate Department, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Moses Choi, Director, RBC Capital Markets, Sustainable Finance Group
Where: Convene, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY
When: November 14 (hybrid) & November 15 (online only), 2023
How: Investors and media can register for free and watch in person or virtually. Those interested can register here.
Editors' Note: speakers are available for interviews before and after the sessions, on site or virtually.
