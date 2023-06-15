Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.06.2023 | 21:38
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose: Leading Global CEOs To Share Integrated Long-Term Business Plans on Climate Change With Investors; Siemens US ; Exelon , Nestle and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose

What: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose's (CECP) 11th CEO Investor Forum focused on climate will be held November 14-15, 2023. CEOs will share Integrated Long-Term Plans including key forward-looking metrics specifically on their company's future growth, strategy, and risk, three to five years out with institutional investors and companies.

Why: To meet the needs of institutional investors looking for companies forward-looking strategies on climate, including material financial, as well as non-financial, metrics around sustainability efforts and risks.

Who: The audience of leading institutional investors will see Integrated Long-Term Plan presentations delivered by, but not limited to:

  • Barbara Humpton, CEO, Siemens USA
  • Calvin Butler, CEO, Exelon
  • Mark Schneider, CEO, Nestle

Additional speakers include:

  • Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP
  • Nili Gilbert, Vice Chairwoman, Carbon Direct
  • Leo E. Strine, Jr. Of Counsel in the Corporate Department, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
  • Moses Choi, Director, RBC Capital Markets, Sustainable Finance Group

Where: Convene, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY

When: November 14 (hybrid) & November 15 (online only), 2023

How: Investors and media can register for free and watch in person or virtually. Those interested can register here.

Editors' Note: speakers are available for interviews before and after the sessions, on site or virtually.

###

CECP Media Contact:
Katie Leasor
kleasor@cecp.co

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cecp-chief-executives-corporate-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761621/Leading-Global-CEOs-To-Share-Integrated-Long-Term-Business-Plans-on-Climate-Change-With-Investors-Siemens-US-OTCMKTS-SIEGY-Exelon-NASDAQ-EXC-Nestle-OTCMKTS-NSRGY-and-More

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
