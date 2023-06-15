Anzeige
NuGen Medical und der "Faktor-100-Partner" für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
ACCESSWIRE
15.06.2023 | 22:02
NIT Research: Nano Imrad Technology Announces Availability of Actinium-225, Pioneering a New Era of Cancer Treatment

Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, NIT will provide Actinium-225 in millicurie quantities, marking a significant step forward in cancer treatment

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Nano Imrad Technology (NIT), an innovative medical research and development company, is pleased to announce the availability of Actinium-225 for medical research and treatment. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, NIT will provide Actinium-225 in millicurie quantities, marking a significant step forward in cancer treatment.

NIT Research Logo

NIT Research Logo

With the capacity to produce significant quantities of Actinium-225 daily, NIT is not only making this precious element more accessible, but is also contributing significantly to the global fight against cancer.

Actinium-225, a radioactive element, is gaining recognition in the medical community for its potential in targeted alpha therapy for cancer treatment. Its ability to deliver precise radiation directly to cancer cells, while leaving healthy tissue unaffected, has shown promise in shrinking and even eliminating tumors.

NIT has developed a breakthrough method to produce Actinium-225 in a reliable, safe, and cost-effective manner, overcoming traditional challenges associated with the production and acquisition of this element. This pioneering approach enhances access to Actinium-225, empowering researchers, clinicians, and patients to benefit from cutting-edge treatments and technologies.

NIT's Actinium-225 will be available to licensed researchers, research institutions, and clinicians, who can utilize this crucial element for research and treatments. Actinium-225 is available only to organizations and individuals with a verified Radioactive Materials (RAM) License.

For more information about NIT and Actinium-225, please visit https://nitresearch.com.

About Nano Imrad Technology (NIT)

NIT is a medical research and development company specializing in the production of diagnostic imaging and therapeutic medical isotopes. Their core technology focuses on immune-labeled radionuclide nanoparticles, and their mission is to make Actinium-225 widely available for research and treatment purposes, revolutionizing the landscape of cancer treatment.

Contact Information

Ed O'Connor
Director of Sales
ed.oconnor@nitresearch.com
+1 (332) 213-9516

SOURCE: NIT Research

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761575/Nano-Imrad-Technology-NIT-Announces-Availability-of-Actinium-225-Pioneering-a-New-Era-of-Cancer-Treatment

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
