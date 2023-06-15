Valiant Energy Solutions Launches New Website

Valiant Energy Solutions, formerly BantamWesson, a leading energy solutions provider, announced the launch of a new website.

WATERBURY, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Valiant Energy Solutions, formerly BantamWesson, a leading energy solutions provider, announced the launch of a new website. This digital destination will enhance and elevate the customer experience by providing a dynamic resource to enable Connecticut-based homeowners and operations professionals to make informed decisions when researching and procuring energy-efficient solutions for their homes or organizations. The website launch is one of the many facets of a sophisticated brand transformation that began last year as BantamWesson transitioned to Valiant Energy Solutions. The new website will also integrate with the company's recently developed and upgraded digital infrastructure, including Salesforce, a best-in-class customer relationship management tool.

"We want to give our customers the information they need to make smart choices about their next service or installation. A big part of that is educating them on the importance of energy efficiency, our capabilities and our project experience," said William Otis, president and chief executive officer. "This new, easy-to-understand website will facilitate this understanding, ultimately encouraging them to work with us."

About Valiant Energy Solutions

Formerly BantamWesson, Valiant Energy Solutions is an energy solutions provider that enables homeowners and organizations to achieve significant energy and cost savings.

The commitment to our customers and clients is our highest priority. Over the last decade, we have notably diversified and offer a broad array of energy and services solutions for residential and commercial applications. We will provide you with best-in-class, total energy solutions you can trust.

To learn more, please visit https://www.valiantenergy.com/.

