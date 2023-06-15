MDB Capital Holdings: Public Ventures LLC Officially Granted DTC and NSCC Approval as a Self-Clearing Broker Dealer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Public Ventures, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, today announced it received official approval on May 31 to become both a Participant as set forth by the rules, by-laws and organization certificate of The Depository Trust Company (DTC) and a self-clearing Member as set forth in the rules of the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC).

As the central counterparty for the nation's major exchanges and markets, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation clears and settles virtually all broker-to-broker equity, listed corporate and municipal bond and unit investment trust (UIT) transactions in the U.S. equities markets, advancing new initiatives and driving development of products and services that mitigate risk, reduce costs and enhance processing efficiencies for market participants.

"We are pleased to report the achievement of this major milestone for Public Ventures to become a self-clearing broker-dealer, which represents the culmination of an almost three-year effort by our dedicated team," said Christopher Marlett, CEO of MDB Capital Holdings. "We believe this approval sets the stage for us to build the premier public venture platform for our community of investors to finance visionary public companies that possess the potential to be market leaders in their technology category. The regulatory approval also formally allows us to finalize preparations to launch our proprietary trading application and account platform, PV Trade. We expect to start onboarding clients and begin trading this fall."

About Public Ventures, LLC

Public Ventures is a member-driven investor community and value-added, self-clearing broker-dealer platform with the mission of backing visionary public companies that have the potential to become market leaders in their technology category.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB is now positioned to scale up the number of companies it can back with its unique process and community of investors.

MDB seeks to support the growth of the public venture marketplace via its wholly owned subsidiaries Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures'), Member FINRA/SIPC; PatentVest, Inc., and by incubating new visionary companies that are taken public via offerings exclusively to the shareholders of MDB.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com or for information about Public Ventures please visit www.publicventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contacts

IR@mdb.com

SOURCE: MDB Capital Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761623/Public-Ventures-LLC-Officially-Granted-DTC-and-NSCC-Approval-as-a-Self-Clearing-Broker-Dealer