Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJ1X | ISIN: US68417L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.06.23
21:59 Uhr
32,990 US-Dollar
+0,130
+0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.06.2023 | 22:50
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Company Continues Robust Growth

Appoints Jacob Rahiman as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Orange Bank & Trust Company, the economic engine of New York's Hudson Valley for more than 131 years, today announced the appointment of Jacob Rahiman as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President. The newly created position of Chief Human Resources Officer reflects the bank's continued robust growth, which now extends to more than 220 employees and 16 offices across Orange, Westchester, Rockland and Bronx counties.

"My core objective as Chief Human Resources Officer is to continue to position Orange Bank & Trust Company as the premier business and wealth management bank in the region," said Rahiman. "Our employee talent will be the key market differentiator, and I am focused with our senior leadership team on developing and investing in our people to achieve this goal."

"Continuing to attract and retain the industry's brightest bankers and staff is essential to our ongoing growth, and we are thrilled to welcome Jacob as part of our team," said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO."

As an HR executive with over 25 years of financial services experience, Jacob spent the last five years at Valley National Bank with his most recent role being Director of Talent Management, which included recruiting, leadership development and performance management bank-wide. Prior to Valley, Jacob was Head of Americas HR for fin-tech firm NEX Group and held senior HR roles at New York Life and US Trust. He has a Bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and a Masters from Columbia University.

Photo:

A link to Jacob Rahiman's headshot is here. Credit: Orange Bank & Trust Company.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company (NASDAQ:OBT) is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 131 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, managing more than $2.2 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

CONTACT:

Candice Varetoni AVP/Marketing Officer
845-341-5043
cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange Bank & Trust Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761570/Orange-Bank-Trust-Company-Continues-Robust-Growth

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.