Global Citizen: How To Watch 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' on Thursday, June 22

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Global Citizen

Ayra Starr and Joé Dwèt Filé join the performer lineup alongside Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, FINNEAS and Mosimann

Rémy Buisine, Common, Padma Lakshmi, and Berla Mundi join John Boyega, Connie Britton, Cyril Dion, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Danai Gurira, Diane Kruger, Aïssa Maïga, Norman Reedus and Michelle Yeoh

Landmark event to call on world leaders and the private sector to confront the climate crisis and give the world's developing nations access to the financing they urgently need

Tune in around the world on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music & the Apple TV app, Brut, iHeartRadio, 9Now, France Télévisions, CSTAR, Evil Geniuses Creator Collective, Mediacorp, Reuters, SABC, TimesLIVE, TNT, Veeps, globalcitizen.org and the Global Citizen app

Join the movement and take action on the Global Citizen App

WHO: Performers Ayra Starr and Joé Dwèt Filé, and presenters Rémy Buisine, Common, Padma Lakshmi, and Berla Mundi have joined the lineup for 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris'. The landmark event from Global Citizen, the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW, will gather the world's leading artists, young climate activists and world leaders at the historic Champ de Mars, before a live audience of 20,000, to call for systemic change and climate justice. Viewers around the world can participate during the broadcast by downloading the Global Citizen app and taking action.

WHAT: Under the high patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will rally global leaders attending the New Financial Pact Summit, chaired by President Macron. The Power Our Planet campaign, which is co-chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, is calling for a seismic shift in the way the world's financial systems work to give the world's poor and developing nations access to the financing they urgently need to quicken their transition to clean energy, strengthen their resilience against natural disasters, and address their most urgent needs. 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' event is hosted in partnership with the City of Paris, and is produced by Live Nation.

'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will also feature unforgettable performances from Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Jon Batiste, as well as special guests FINNEAS and Mosimann.

'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will also feature appearances by John Boyega, Connie Britton, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Cyril Dion, Danai Gurira, Diane Kruger, Aïssa Maïga, Norman Reedus and Michelle Yeoh and the world's leading youth climate activists, including Xiye Bastida, Camille Etienne, Jerome Foster, Brianna Fruean, Helena Gualinga, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan.

WHEN: Thursday, June 22, 8:00pm CEST/ 2:00pm EST

WHERE: Champ de Mars, Paris, France

HOW TO WATCH: 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will be broadcast and streamed to the world on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music & the Apple TV app, iHeartRadio, 9Now in Australia, France Télévisions, CSTAR and Brut in France, Evil Geniuses Creator Collective Twitch Channels, Mediacorp in Singapore, Reuters, SABC and TimesLIVE in South Africa, TNT in Latin America and the Caribbean, Veeps, globalcitizen.org and the Global Citizen app from 8:00pm CEST on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Global Citizen's Power Our Planet campaign is galvanizing millions of people around the world to take action, raise their voices and demand urgent changes from governments, multilateral development banks, and major corporations, including:

Keep Promises Already Made: Deliver the outstanding $16.7 billion of the committed $100 billion in climate financing for lower-income countries; transfer $100 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights from wealthy countries to poor countries; increase foreign aid budgets; and enact global carbon emissions taxes.

Deliver the outstanding $16.7 billion of the committed $100 billion in climate financing for lower-income countries; transfer $100 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights from wealthy countries to poor countries; increase foreign aid budgets; and enact global carbon emissions taxes. Free Up Funding: Make up to $1 trillion in financing available to countries in need through policy reforms at the World Bank and other multilateral development banks; and include natural disaster and pandemic clauses in loans to poorer nations.

Make up to $1 trillion in financing available to countries in need through policy reforms at the World Bank and other multilateral development banks; and include natural disaster and pandemic clauses in loans to poorer nations. Transition to Clean Energy: Corporations should commit to join the United Nations' Race-to-Zero by setting science-based targets; publish time-bound action plans for climate transitions; and make transformative investments for a lower-carbon transition in emerging economies.

An alliance of world leaders representing both Global North and Global South countries has joined the Power Our Planet campaign alongside Global Citizen and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, including supporters Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor Leste; Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, the Government of Ghana, the Government of Namibia, the Government of Zambia, and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

Power Our Planet's coalition of supporters also includes leading activists, philanthropic foundations, nonprofit organizations, and private sector leaders, including Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation; Mark Malloch Brown, President, Open Society Foundations; Benedict Oramah, President of AfreximBank; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi; Kate Higgins, CEO, Cooperation Canada; Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International; Ban Ki-Moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Eloise Todd, Executive Director & Co-Founder, Pandemic Action Network; and Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Co-Founder of the Loss and Damage Youth Coalition and 2023 Global Citizen Prize winner.

The Power Our Planet campaign and the 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' event is hosted in partnership with the City of Paris, is produced by Live Nation, and supported by Cisco and Citi, as well as Afrexim Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Seadream Family Foundation. A series of thought leadership events focused on driving action from the private sector is being supported by Cisco, Citi and Accenture. The 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' broadcast will be produced by Done and Dusted.

For more information visit globalcitizen.org/powerourplanet, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

- Ends -

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Over the past 10 years, $43.6 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting nearly 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen's team operates from New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

Press Kit

Click here for artwork

Contact

Global Citizen media inquiries: media@globalcitizen.org



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Global Citizen on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Global Citizen

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-citizen

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Global Citizen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761645/How-To-Watch-Power-Our-Planet-Live-in-Paris-on-Thursday-June-22