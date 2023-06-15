Land Betterment Corporation: Rent Land Betterment's eko Solutions Sustainable Shipping Container Dwellings through Airbnb

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), a certified B Corporation and an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to announce that its eko Solutions sustainable shipping-container housing division is now renting its Gateway Park RV model at the Poplar Point Lakeside RV Park in Athens Alabama through Airbnb.

"This is a new area of business for eko Solutions and we could not be more excited to be partnering with both Block Experience Solutions and Poplar Point Lakeside RV Park. Currently, we have the Gateway Park Model RV for rent and expect to have up to 10 units on site available for rent through Airbnb," said Peter Rodriguez, President of eko Solutions. "Around the country more and more vacationers are leaning toward camping because of the flexibility and ease of access to outdoor activities. These vacationers are also looking for a more upscale experience than in the past. Our units which will already be in place at the campground are completely ready for vacationers and are contemporary with many unique amenities," concluded Peter.

Stetson Schaible, General Manager of eko Solutions added, "Our Gateway Model is a cozy container home retreat and feels like a stylish haven. You are greeted by a contemporary exterior that seamlessly blends into its surroundings. The structure has clean lines and a sleek design. Inside, the Gateway Park Model feels spacious with modern amenities. The open-plan layout of our container home has been carefully crafted to optimize every square foot. Adjacent to the living area is a fully equipped kitchenette, complete with a refrigerator, stove, and all the essential utensils. The bedroom area features a plush queen-sized bed with high-quality linens and pillows. You will also find ample storage space to keep your belongings neatly organized during your stay. The adjacent bathroom is modern, boasting a stylish shower, contemporary fixtures, and fluffy towels for your comfort."

For your next camping vacation in Athens, Alabama, you can rent an eko Solutions RV through Airbnb here. To learn more about Poplar Point Lakeside RV campground located in Athens Alabama visit their website here.

In addition to the Gateway Park Model RV, eko Solutions offers an extensive line of shipping-container housing solutions to include mobile workstations, mobile bathrooms, mobile dog grooming, containerized food stands, eko farms, hunting retreats and homes. eko Solutions dispatched its models to Western Kentucky in 2021 to provide housing for displaced families impacted by the deadly December tornado outbreak. More than twelve million shipping containers were discarded from US ports in 2021 - each one of them consisting of more than 2500 pounds of steel. eko Solutions is preventing some of these from going to the landfills and turning them into sustainable, ecological and cool dwellings.

Block Experience Solutions

Block Experience Solutions specializes in modular structure ideation, planning, design and development. We are a specialized team of passionate and driven innovators committed to creating work that matters. To learn, unlearn and relearn, is to evolve. So, we're constantly shedding our skin to grow a thicker one-because the only way to stay ahead is to lead. Because at Block, we're not in the business of selling dreams, we make them a reality. To learn more about Block Experience Solutions visit our website www.blockcompany.us .

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, container-based structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis, recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

