Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Norris Lithium Inc. (CSE: CHCK) (the "Company" or "Norris") is pleased to announce the resumption of its exploration activities at the Highway and Bus Lithium Properties in Québec's James Bay region (Figure 1). This decision follows a substantial improvement in the area's forest fire situation and easing of restrictions issued by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests).

In the upcoming days, the Company will mobilize its field teams to conduct mapping, prospecting and channel sampling at the Highway and Bus Properties. The technical team will continue to assess field data and laboratory results as the program progresses. The most prospective targets will be prioritized for follow up work including outcrop stripping and drilling.





Figure 1. Norris Lithium's Highway and Bus Lithium Properties and other major lithium projects in the James Bay region of Québec.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9293/170212_5f3cf6fad428397f_001full.jpg

About Norris Lithium Inc.

Norris is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Norris recently acquired the Highway and Bus Lithium properties in the James Bay region of Québec and holds the Solitude Lake Property located near the Savant Lake area in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario. Norris' objectives are to conduct exploration programs on its Solitude Lake Property and Québec Lithium properties and to locate and develop other economic mineral properties of merit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

R. Dale Ginn, Chief Executive Officer

