Naim Alkhouri, MD, FAASLD, to Present Findings from Non-alcohol Related Fatty Liver Disease Feasibility Study

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a clinically validated, software-based, novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the details of its poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023, being held from June 21-24 in Vienna, Austria. EASL is a leading professional society and their clinical practice guidelines inform the standard of care for Non-alcohol Related Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) around the world.

Naim Alkhouri, MD, FAASLD, Director of the Fatty Liver Program at Arizona Liver Health and Principal Investigator of the study, will present the results from the LivVita Study. The study was designed in partnership with Better Therapeutics to explore the safety, efficacy, and usability of a novel PDT platform, in individuals with NAFLD or NASH. Currently, there is no FDA approved treatment for NAFLD and NASH, which affect approximately one in four Americans. Behavioral change is foundational to addressing the root causes of the diseases and topline results demonstrate a prescription CBT treatment option could be of significant benefit.

Following the successful completion of the LivVita Liver Study, Better Therapeutics commenced work on an application to the FDA for Breakthrough Device Designation. Topline results from the LivVita Study from Better Therapeutics' public announcement can be viewed here.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: A novel prescription digital therapeutic for the treatment of non-alcohol related fatty liver disease: feasibility study

Session Date: June 23

Poster Board Number: 818

The full text of the abstract is published in the EASL Congress digital Abstract Book on pg. S822.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The Company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for T2D, heart disease and other conditions. The CBT delivered by Better Therapeutics' PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics' clinically validated mobile applications, if authorized for marketing, are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

For more information visit: bettertx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Better Therapeutics' plans and expectations regarding FDA submissions, including its application for Breakthrough Device designation for its investigational prescription digital therapy in NAFLD and NASH, expectations related to the potential benefits of a prescription CBT treatment option and its potential treatment applications, Better Therapeutics' plans regarding the research and advancement of its product candidates for additional treatments, Better Therapeutics' plans regarding publications, and potential partnerships opportunities to accelerate the development of PDTs, among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Better Therapeutics and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including: risks related to Better Therapeutics' business, such as the willingness of the FDA to authorize PDTs, including BT-001, for commercial distribution and insurance companies to reimburse their use, market acceptance of PDTs, including BT-001, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be interpreted favorably by the FDA or repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving Better Therapeutics' product candidates and other risks and uncertainties included under the header "Risk Factors" in Better Therapeutics' quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 11, 2023, and those that are included in any of Better Therapeutics' subsequent filings with the SEC.

