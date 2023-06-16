Das Instrument COQA AU0000005001 COPPER MOUNT.MIN. CDI EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023The instrument COQA AU0000005001 COPPER MOUNT.MIN. CDI EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023Das Instrument GF8 GRS419003009 GREEK O.FOOTB.INH EO 0,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023The instrument GF8 GRS419003009 GREEK O.FOOTB.INH EO 0,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023Das Instrument B7C LU0290697514 D AMICO INTL SHIP.SA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023The instrument B7C LU0290697514 D AMICO INTL SHIP.SA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023Das Instrument OB7 GG00B4WJSD17 WOODBOIS LTD. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023The instrument OB7 GG00B4WJSD17 WOODBOIS LTD. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023Das Instrument 35Z KYG9898N1161 ZHONG AN GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023The instrument 35Z KYG9898N1161 ZHONG AN GROUP LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2023Das Instrument H98 NL0015000X07 FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V. EO1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023The instrument H98 NL0015000X07 FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V. EO1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023