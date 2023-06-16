KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases a Day 3 recap of the 27th annual Global ABS conference.

The final day of the conference consisted of many interesting panel discussions on wide-ranging topics including opportunities outside of Europe, before quickly returning to focus on green bonds, social bonds, and regulation. David Wright, a senior advisor at Flint Global, provided a keynote address, covering the development of European capital markets and potential changes.

Click here to view a quick recap of the day's panel discussions.

