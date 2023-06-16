Southern Energy Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC)(OTCQX:SOUTF) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting (the "Annual Meeting") held on June 15, 2023, all of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 1, 2023 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The Company also announces that Mr. Michael Kohut and Mr. Paul Baay, who both decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting, have retired from the Company's board of directors. The Company's board of directors and management team would like to thank Mr. Kohut and Mr. Baay for their leadership and valuable contributions made during their respective tenures as directors of Southern.

All other items of business put forward to shareholders at the Annual Meeting were approved. For further details, please review the Information Circular of Southern dated May 1, 2023 under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

