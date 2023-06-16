Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQB6 | ISIN: SE0009722465 | Ticker-Symbol: 804
Frankfurt
16.06.23
08:04 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
-14,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAPLOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAPLOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2023 | 08:22
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Zaplox AB (332/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Zaplox AB's annual general meeting, held on 24
May, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 20, 2023. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 ZAPLOX       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0009722465    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 19, 2023    
New ISIN code:                SE0020354389    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 20, 2023    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.