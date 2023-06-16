Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Block Listing Six Monthly Return 16-Jun-2023

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Schedule 5

To Regulation Department, Euronext Dublin Date 16 June 2023 AVS No Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically 1 Name of applicant Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential 2 Name of scheme Properties REIT plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan 3 Period of return From 17/12 To 16/06/2023 /2022 4,596,499 4 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 5 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the Nil date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for) 6 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period Nil 4,596,499 7 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period Name of contact Daragh O'Reilly (Davy) Telephone number of contact +353 1 679 6363

