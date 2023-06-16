SJVN, a state-owned hydropower producer, has agreed to develop 5 GW of renewable energy projects in the Indian state of Maharashtra, encompassing hydro, pumped storage, wind, solar, hybrid, and green hydrogen technologies.From pv magazine India SJVN has signed a deal with Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MAHAGENCO) to develop 5 GW of renewable energy projects in the Indian state of Maharashtra. SJVN will explore the feasibility of setting up hydro, pumped storage, wind, solar, hybrid, and green hydrogen projects in Maharashtra. MAHAGENCO and SJVN will also jointly participate in tenders ...

