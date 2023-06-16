Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB changes name to Biokraft International AB (333/23)

Commencing June 19, 2023, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB shares
will be traded under its new name, Biokraft International AB. 



New company name:   Biokraft International AB
------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name: BIOGAS          
------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:  SE0015242896       
------------------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46
8 463 83 00.
