Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB changes name to Biokraft International AB (333/23)

Commencing June 19, 2023, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB shares will be traded under its new name, Biokraft International AB. New company name: Biokraft International AB ------------------------------------------------ Unchanged short name: BIOGAS ------------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015242896 ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 83 00.