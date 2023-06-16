Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2023 | 10:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Introduction of Custom Basket Forwards on June 19 (163/23)

On June 14, 2023, Nasdaq Clearing AB received the necessary regulatory
approvals for Custom Basket Forwards (CBF). Following the regulatory approval,
the trading and clearing systems will be ready to support CBFs as of June 19,
2023. 

Members wishing to gain access to CBF need to sign a Close Out Provider
Agreement as well as a Service agreement and request access to the relevant
market segment. 

CBF is a new equity derivatives product that enables investors to create a cash
settled forward contract on a customized equity basket selected from a broad
stock universe. 


Product information

Underlying   Bespoke stock basket                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Basket     Defined by basket requestor                   
 creation                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Universe of   ~1.700 European stocks (additional markets will be added)    
 stocks                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Basket return  Price-, Gross- or Net return as defined by the requestor    
 type                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Basket base   EUR, USD, SEK, DKK, NOK or GBP                 
 currency                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Basket     Public or private                        
 composition                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Basket ticker  "SB"+"G"/"N"/"P" (Gross/Net/Price) + "XXX" (basket number or  
 (public)    letter code)                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Basket ticker  "OB"+"G"/"N"/"P" (Gross/Net/Price) + "XXX" (basket number or  
 (private)    letter code)                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Basket RIC   "." followed by the Basket ticker, e.g. ".SBG001" for a public 
 (Refinitiv)   gross return basket                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate    Standard treatment in accordance with the Custom Baskets    
 actions     Calculation Methodology                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Benchmark    Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                      
 Administrator                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listing of   Upon Request                          
 contracts                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contract type  Forward contract with cash settlement at expiration       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contract    Same as basket base currency                  
 currency                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Expiration   Quarterly (Mar/ Jun/ Sep/ Dec)                 
 months                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Expiration day The first trading day following the third Friday of the     
         expiration month                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Final      The basket closing level, rounded to four decimals, from the  
 settlement   Friday prior to the expiration day               
 price                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading     Block trading (i.e. no electronic order book)          
 mechanism                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade price   Price with up to four decimal places as agreed by the parties  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contract    1                                
 multiplier                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notional value Contract multiplier x Trade price                
 per contract                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument   Basket ticker followed by expiration year identifier (one digit)
 name standard  and expiration month identifier (O=March, R=June, U=Sept,   
         X=Dec)                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CBF website   www.nasdaq.com/solutions/custom-basket-forwards         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Technical product information

For further technical product information, please see reference to IT-notices
below: 

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b558f61582dc01e8389b5084e9b5bd80c&lang=e
n&src=notices 



Member testing

CBFs are available for trading in EqD Test and are cleared in External test
system 1 (EXT1). 



For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150435
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.