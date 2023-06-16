London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - Technology spending within the industry is expected to grow at least 25% in the next 3 years. In the face of evolving customer demands, the development of tech such as AI, and shrinking margins, insurers must capitalise on the opportunity to transform today in order to better serve customers and stakeholders tomorrow.

Are you and your team confident in your ability to leverage the full potential of emerging technology? Well, we are hosting an interactive webinar session on Tuesday, 20th June at 10am CEST so you can learn, benchmark, and ask questions.

The 1hr session is structured to be interactive with LIVE questions from the audience, as these technology experts discuss what the next steps are in becoming a digital-first insurer of tomorrow:

Simon Pink, UK Head of Emerging Technology , QBE Ventures

, Andrea Pietrasanta, Group Head of Data Analytics and Automation Solutions , Generali

, Lara Diener, Executive Product Manager , Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

, Moderator: Jim Morrish, Founding Partner, Transforma Insights

Outlining:

Steps you can take today to improve your operational efficiency, reduce costs and enhance employee productivity and satisfaction Technologies to look out for as potential game-changers for the industry, from AI to the Metaverse, blockchain to no-code software: are you starting to employ them? Others are! Tips for the talent crisis and how to attract tech-savvy employees to bridge the gap between generations of employees and bring the business into the future

Did you know? - The global insurtech market is predicted to reach $152.43 billion by 2030!

