In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for polysilicon outside China, held steady this week at $30 per kg, with the market seeing limited transactions and fewer price quotes, according to OPIS Solar. Ex-China polysilicon prices remained the same for a second week running, with most players offering no new price points during OPIS' market survey. Instead and extending the pattern from last week, multiple sources gestured instead ...

