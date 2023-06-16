Dubai International Chamber (DIC), one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched a new international representative office in London, United Kingdom. The office, which is DIC's first in Europe and 20th globally, was inaugurated yesterday during a special ceremony with the participation of H.E. Mansoor Abdullah Khalfan Juma Abulhoul, the United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers commented: "The opening of our 20th international representative office in London is a landmark occasion that will bring far-reaching benefits. Today's inauguration represents another important step on our journey to consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global business destination and further strengthens the close historic economic ties between Dubai and the United Kingdom."

The opening of the London office comes as part of the Dubai Global initiative, which was launched last year to develop a powerful network of 50 international representative offices worldwide by 2030. The offices will support Dubai Chambers' strategic goals of attracting international business and investment to Dubai and driving the global expansion of its members.

According to Dubai Customs statistics, the UK ranked 14th on Dubai's list of trading partners in 2022, with non-oil trade achieving year-on-year growth of 28.6% to reach AED29.7 billion. The London office will open new channels for communication and economic cooperation between businesses and organisations in the two markets, and is set to further enhance bilateral trade and investments.

Dubai's strategic location and world-class logistics facilities have established it as a leading trade hub for UK companies with global ambitions. The emirate serves as a gateway between East and West that offers access to 2.2 billion consumers and unlocks opportunities for businesses looking to expand their footprints in the GCC, Africa, and South America.

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate's trade ties with promising markets. The Chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's ambition to increase Dubai's foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026

