Cited at world's leading power device forum for inspiring excellence in power semiconductors and contributions to ISPSD

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, is delighted to announce that co-founder and CTO, Professor Florin Udrea was recently inducted into the IEEE ISPSD (International Symposium on Power Semiconductor Devices) Hall of Fame, which honours individuals who have made high impact contributions in advancing power semiconductor technology and/or sustaining the success of ISPSD. Udrea's citation reads: "For inspiring a generation of engineers to excel in power semiconductors and his numerous contributions to the field and to ISPSD." Besides the Hall of Fame induction at the ISPSD 23, in Hong Kong, Udrea was also given the awards for 'Best Paper' and 'Best Poster' for his contributions at ISPSD 22 in Canada the first time in the 35-year history of ISPSD when these two awards have been given to the same person.

FLORIN UDREA CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER, CGD "It is a very great honour to be welcomed into the ISPSD Hall of Fame, and I am proud to join such an august and select group of illustrious and pioneering colleagues. It is my privilege and also good fortune to be active at a time when the subject of 'power' has never been more relevant. By working with new WBG materials such as GaN, we can all improve efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint."

GIORGIA LONGOBARDI CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CGD "We congratulate Florin on this well-deserved honour. CGD is fortunate to have someone of his experience with power materials of many different types silicon, silicon carbide, diamond as well as gallium nitride as CTO, and we still benefit from the research that results from the efforts made by HVMS, the High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group at Cambridge University which Florin still leads. One of CGD's founding pillars is innovation, and Florin is truly an innovator."

Prof. Udrea has published over 600 papers in journals and international conferences and is an inventor of 200 patents in power semiconductor devices and sensors. In 2015 he was elected a Fellow of Royal Academy of Engineering. Udrea's Best Poster award at the recent ISPSD conference was given for a presentation entitled 'The Smart ICeGaN Platform with Sensing and Protection Functions for Both Enhanced Ease of Use and Gate Reliability.' CGD's 650 V ICeGaN GaN HEMT family delivers industry-leading robustness, ease-of-use and maximised efficiency. ICeGaN can be used as platform technology for a wide spectrum of application ranging from power supplies in consumer sector to converters and inverters in industrial sector. Udrea's Best Paper award was given for work on vertical SiC FinFET devices undertaken at the University of Cambridge, in collaboration with Misrise Technologies, Japan and University of Kyoto, Japan.

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficientGaN solutions. CGD's ICeGaN technology is proven suitable for high volume production and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr Giorgia Longobardi and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD's ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly-growing IP portfolio which is a result of the company's commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.

