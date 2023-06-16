Wastebox: Northwest Environmental Group Acquires Ebox & Rebrands With New CEO

Refuse Management Leader in TN Is Now Wastebox

COLLIERVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Northwest Environmental Group announces that it has completed its acquisition of Ebox-a local leader in dumpster and refuse management services serving the greater Memphis area and surrounding towns. Ebox has been rebranded as Wastebox and is now headed by newly appointed CEO Keith Kepplin, an esteemed industry veteran.





Headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic region, Northwest Environmental has served customers nationally for 15 years by building a robust network of partners in the waste industry. Northwest Environmental specializes in conducting waste and recycling program audits to ensure its customers benefit from competitive market rates. Currently, Northwest Environmental services more than 300,000 units nationally, including Fortune 500 companies, apartment complexes, and care facilities.

The acquisition of Wastebox adds to Northwest Environmental's well-populated network of waste industry partners. It is expected that the acquisition and the rebranding will enable Wastebox to expand its service offerings and its daily operations moving forward.

"We are excited to continue to build on the signature superior service and superb local team which the Memphis area has relied on through the years, and we're highly optimistic for the future long-term success of the company," said Keith Kepplin, newly appointed Wastebox CEO.

Wastebox, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Collierville, TN, has become the area's largest supplier of roll-off dumpster services for all types of local businesses across all industries, with a focus on the handling of construction debris. The company also provides specialized hauling and regular waste-handling services throughout its service areas.

The acquisition signals a new chapter for Wastebox, with a renewed vision toward complete customer satisfaction and efficient operations. With the strategic rebranding, Wastebox is poised to shape the future of refuse management in the region by continuing its expansion of service offerings at competitive market rates. Specifically, Wastebox is expanding into compactor services, specialized and bulk hauling, and transitioning from predominantly managing construction debris to managing all types of waste.

"Wastebox caught the eye of Northwest Environmental thanks to its reputation for customer service excellence, same-day service, and competitive prices. The company is also an award-winning waste solutions provider, having been highlighted in the local media," said Mr. Kepplin. He also noted that the company is known for developing long-term relationships with its customers and creating a deep level of trust in the community. "These attributes combined with the company's history of success make it the perfect partner for Northwest Environmental," said Mr. Kepplin.

"We believe that the strategic acquisition and rebranding of Wastebox will pave the way for remarkable growth and success in the refuse management industry. We are confident in the leadership of Keith Kepplin and in the ability of the entire Wastebox team to drive innovation and deliver exceptional services to our valued customers," said David Ehrenfeld, CEO of Northwest Environmental.

Northwest Environmental made the decision to appoint Keith Kepplin as the CEO of the newly rebranded Wastebox due to his wealth of senior executive-level experience and his customer service-focused mindset. Mr. Kepplin comes to the company after having served as President of the Midwest Division of Arctic Glacier Premium Ice. During that time, he oversaw a portfolio of business operations, including nearly 60 locations. Mr. Kepplin has expertise with large territory operations, customer service and M&A.

Northwest Environmental Group is a waste and recycling solutions and waste audits and analysis provider. Northwest Environmental serves customers nationally from its five corporate locations and with its network of waste solutions partners.

