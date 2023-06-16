Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AH1J | ISIN: DK0060726743 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YE
München
16.06.23
08:05 Uhr
101,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,49 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIVOLI A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIVOLI A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2023 | 09:18
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tivoli A/S: Increase in expectations following a great start to the summer season

Tivoli has had a really good start to the summer season and a slowdown in consumption had less impact than expected, which means that Tivoli is raising its expectations for the year's profit.

At the start of the year, Tivoli's expectations for 2023 were revenue in line with 2022, corresponding to DKK 1,100 million, and a profit before tax in the range of DKK 50-70 million. The expectations were based on uncertainties regarding consumer behavior and underlying economic uncertainty among other things. Tivoli increase its expectations.

"The guests have been positive and made use of Tivoli's many activities and offers in the first months of the season. The Tivoli Gardens are well-visited, the rides are running and the spring's extensive cultural and gastronomic program, e.g. with a successful Food Festival, has been very well received by Tivoli's guests. At the same time, the expected slowdown in private consumption and the expectation of an increase in energy prices appear to impact significantly less than feared. It is very pleasing" says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

On this basis, Tivoli is increasing its expectations to a revenue of around DKK 1,150 million for 2023. The year's profit before tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 70-90 million.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman CEO


Contactperson: Head of press, Torben Plank tlf. 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.