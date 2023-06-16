Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

16 June 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 10 A.M (CET) via webcast, were duly passed by shareholders.

The results of the AGM are as follows:

VOTES % of VOTES RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED 1. THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office from the close of this meeting until the close of the Company's 107,099,352 99.87% 142,982 0.13% 107,242,334 48.21% 9,318 next annual general meeting and that the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration. 2. THAT Mr Martin Angle, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with 105,320,579 98.26% 1,861,661 1.74% 107,182,240 48.18% 69,412 the Bye-laws. 3. THAT Ms Kimberley Wood, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance 105,579,391 98.50% 1,602,849 1.50% 107,182,240 48.18% 69,318 with the Bye-laws. 4. THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura, be and is hereby appointed as a Director in accordance with the 107,059,895 99.83% 178,646 0.17% 107,238,541 48.21% 13,111 Bye-laws. 5. THAT Mr David Thomas, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with 106,070,150 98.78% 1,310,874 1.22% 107,381,024 48.27% 13,153 the Bye-laws. 6. THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby appointed as a Director in accordance with the 106,040,268 98.88% 1,202,066 1.12% 107,242,334 48.21% 9,318 Bye-laws. 7. THAT Mr Ian Weatherdon, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance 62,922,575 58.68% 44,315,924 41.32% 107,238,499 48.21% 13,153 with the Bye-laws. 8. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the 64,058,721 59.66% 43,311,067 40.34% 107,369,788 48.27% 24,389 year ended 31 December 2022 be and is hereby approved. 9. THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market 106,645,228 99.53% 499,499 0.47% 107,144,727 48.17% 106,925 purchases of its Common Shares. 10. THAT the Bye-laws be amended pursuant 73,860,203 98.82% 881,986 1.18% 74,742,189 33.60% 32,651,988 to Byelaw 166.

The Board notes that Resolutions 7 and 8 were duly passed but did not attain the support of more than 80% of shareholders who voted. As set out in provision 4 of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board will consult and engage with the Company's shareholders as appropriate and will provide an update within six months of the AGM.

Regarding resolutions 7 and 8, substantially all the votes against were from two shareholders in each case. The Board continues to hold every confidence in the Chief Financial Officer, recognising the value and contribution he brings to the Company. The Board continually strives to ensure its remuneration policies support the Company's strategy and are in line with market practices and remains committed to soliciting input from shareholders.

