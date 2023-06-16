Anzeige
Freitag, 16.06.2023
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Dow Jones News
16.06.2023 | 13:31
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Result of AGM 16-Jun-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 June 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 10 A.M (CET) via webcast, were duly passed by shareholders.

The results of the AGM are as follows: 

VOTES             % of  VOTES 
 RESOLUTION                     VOTES FOR  %   AGAINST  %   VOTES TOTAL ISC  WITHHELD 
                                                   VOTED 
 1. THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the 
  Company's auditor to hold office from the close 
  of this meeting until the close of the Company's 107,099,352 99.87% 142,982  0.13% 107,242,334 48.21% 9,318 
  next annual general meeting and that the Board 
  of Directors be authorised to determine the 
  auditor's remuneration. 
 2. THAT Mr Martin Angle, be and is hereby 
  re-appointed as a Director in accordance with  105,320,579 98.26% 1,861,661 1.74% 107,182,240 48.18% 69,412 
  the Bye-laws. 
 3. THAT Ms Kimberley Wood, be and is 
  hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance 105,579,391 98.50% 1,602,849 1.50% 107,182,240 48.18% 69,318 
  with the Bye-laws. 
 4. THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura, be and is hereby 
  appointed as a Director in accordance with the  107,059,895 99.83% 178,646  0.17% 107,238,541 48.21% 13,111 
  Bye-laws. 
 5. THAT Mr David Thomas, be and is hereby 
  re-appointed as a Director in accordance with  106,070,150 98.78% 1,310,874 1.22% 107,381,024 48.27% 13,153 
  the Bye-laws. 
 6. THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby 
  appointed as a Director in accordance with the  106,040,268 98.88% 1,202,066 1.12% 107,242,334 48.21% 9,318 
  Bye-laws. 
 7. THAT Mr Ian Weatherdon, be and is 
  hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance 62,922,575 58.68% 44,315,924 41.32% 107,238,499 48.21% 13,153 
  with the Bye-laws. 
 8. THAT the Directors' Remuneration 
  Report as set out in the Annual Report for the  64,058,721 59.66% 43,311,067 40.34% 107,369,788 48.27% 24,389 
  year ended 31 December 2022 be and is hereby 
  approved. 
 9. THAT the Company be generally and 
  unconditionally authorised to make market    106,645,228 99.53% 499,499  0.47% 107,144,727 48.17% 106,925 
  purchases of its Common Shares. 
10. THAT the Bye-laws be amended pursuant 73,860,203 98.82% 881,986  1.18% 74,742,189 33.60% 32,651,988 
  to Byelaw 166.

The Board notes that Resolutions 7 and 8 were duly passed but did not attain the support of more than 80% of shareholders who voted. As set out in provision 4 of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board will consult and engage with the Company's shareholders as appropriate and will provide an update within six months of the AGM.

Regarding resolutions 7 and 8, substantially all the votes against were from two shareholders in each case. The Board continues to hold every confidence in the Chief Financial Officer, recognising the value and contribution he brings to the Company. The Board continually strives to ensure its remuneration policies support the Company's strategy and are in line with market practices and remains committed to soliciting input from shareholders.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations  aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting:              + 44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     gkp@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 251602 
EQS News ID:  1659351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
