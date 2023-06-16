SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Celebrates Teachers and School Employees through Annual Appreciation Events

Recent activities honored teachers and school employees with special events, gifts, and recognition.

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families in the U.S., announced that the organization has wrapped up another successful school year with a series of appreciation events honoring teachers and school employees during School Employee Appreciation Month in May. Events and activities were held throughout Teacher Appreciation Week and Classified School Employee Appreciation Week, and included tickets to sporting events, sweepstakes, gifts, and support of various employee recognition programs in local school districts throughout California. SchoolsFirst FCU currently serves over 436,000 school employees in its Membership.

This year's activities included:

School Employee Appreciation Night at Angel Stadium: On May 5, the Credit Union sponsored a special night to honor teachers and school employees at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim vs. Texas Rangers game, offering discounted tickets for 12,075 school employees, family members and friends who attended.

In-Branch Gift and Treat: During Teacher Appreciation Week May 1 - 6 and Classified School Employee Appreciation Week May 22 - 27, the Credit Union offered a branded cooler bag gift and custom chocolate cookie bar for all school employees who visited SchoolsFirst FCU branches.

School Employee Appreciation Sweepstakes: In April, SchoolsFirst FCU announced a sweepstakes for school employee Members, with a grand prize package featuring an exclusive culinary experience with renowned chef Trevor Perkins for 10 teachers and 10 classified school employees, and additional prizes of $100 Mastercard prepaid cards for 20 teachers and 20 classified school employees.

School Employee Recognition Programs: SchoolsFirst FCU also supports and sponsors numerous local recognition programs and activities throughout California, including: Sacramento County Office of Education District Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year recognition games at the Sacramento River Cats. ABC10 Sacramento's Teacher of the Month and Teacher of the Year programs. Orange County Classified Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year programs.

SchoolsFirst FCU also supports and sponsors numerous local recognition programs and activities throughout California, including:

"Teachers and classified school employees are the backbone of our education system. School employees help shape the lives of children and empower them to be their best selves," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU. "Each year, it is an honor to recognize their hard work and celebrate their many contributions by sponsoring these annual activities."

During School Employee Appreciation Month, and all year round, SchoolsFirst FCU is honored to serve school employees and their families.

Link to Recap Video: 2023 School Employee Appreciation Month with SchoolsFirst FCU

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

