Compass Health Center Introduces Virtual Program to Improve Access to Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment for Young Adults and Adults

New Virtual Mental Health and Substance Use (MHSU) Program From Compass Health Center Delivers Specialized Care to a Broader Audience, Bridging the Gap in Access to Essential Services

CHICAGO. IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Compass Health Center, a leading provider of comprehensive mental health services, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its Virtual Mental Health and Substance Use (MHSU) Program. This program aims to redefine the landscape of mental health and substance use care by providing convenient and effective support to young adults and adults in the comfort of their own homes.

Virtual Mental Health Therapy

In response to the increasing demand for flexible mental health solutions, Compass' Virtual MHSU Program utilizes technology and a team of expert clinicians to deliver comprehensive and personalized care remotely. This program offers individuals the opportunity to address mental health and substance use challenges through evidence-based therapies and individualized treatment plans. The virtual platform specifically caters to individuals with substance use disorders, ensuring they receive specialized support.

By introducing this virtual program, Compass is helping to overcome geographical barriers and provide broader access to mental health and substance use services. Compass uses a variety of treatment approaches including harm reduction, abstinence, and medication-assisted treatments (Suboxone, Vivitrol, Naltrexone) based on an individual's treatment needs and concurrent mental health symptoms. With flexible scheduling options, individuals across Illinois can benefit from Compass' renowned expertise in mental health care.

"We are so excited to be able to come alongside our patients in their substance use recovery journeys through the virtual Mental Health and Substance Use Program. Each of those journeys is as unique as the patient themselves, and our team of physicians and therapists are honored to be able to offer that care at Compass with evidenced-based modalities such as DBT and CBT," Sean Berbert, LCPC, CADC, Associate Director of Virtual Adult Programs, said.

"There is so much hope for healing from substance use disorders, and it requires specific attention. Our program is designed to treat the whole person, which we believe is reflected in our treatment modalities of group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, and psychiatry. We cannot wait to offer this in an accessible, virtual format to the community."

Compass' Virtual MHSU Program will offer a comprehensive range of therapeutic services, including individual therapy, group therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and integrated care for individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Participants will engage with a secure and user-friendly online platform, ensuring confidentiality and privacy.

As the world embraces virtual care, Compass remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging technology to enhance mental health care delivery. The launch of its Virtual MHSU Program represents a significant step towards accessible, flexible, and comprehensive mental health services, empowering individuals to thrive in their daily lives.

For more information about Compass' Virtual Mental Health and Substance Use (MHSU) Program or to schedule interviews, visit https://compasshealthcenter.net/specialties/substance-use-co-occurring-disorders/.

