Grande River Vineyards Introduces Sante! Sparkling Wine

Grande River Vineyards Will Celebrate the Launch of Sante! Sparkling Wine

PALISADE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Grande River Vineyards will celebrate the launch of Sante! Sparkling Wine produced in the Methode Champenoise at its seasonal pickup at the winery in Palisade on Saturday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.





The party, which will enable Legacy Wine Club members to pick up their June selections, is open to the public and will feature live music by Tony Rosario as well as homemade Mexican food by the El Ray food truck. Other Grande River Vineyards wines will also be available for tasting and sale.

"Our limited production of the traditional sparkling wine will be available in the Tasting Room, at Colorado Wine Country Inn and select restaurants," says Grande River Vineyards Manager Daniel Vice. This will be the first opportunity to purchase Sante!, whose name is derived from the French Votre Sante! toast, meaning "to your health."

"We're so excited to add a traditional sparkling wine to our product line of mostly Bordeaux and Rhone varietals," Vice adds. "Rainer Thoma, our European-trained and certified winemaker, is already planning to increase production next year."

Vice is expecting the Brut bubbly to be very well received, especially for weddings, anniversaries, and other celebrations. Sante! is recommended for pairing with a wide range of foods.

Priced well at $44.95 a bottle, Sante! falls into an affordable range for a quality sparkling wine.

"I would encourage fans of traditional sparkling wines to come by for a tasting soon because we think Sante! is going to be a popular bubbly," Vice emphasizes.

The winery was purchased by Richard and Jean Tally in June 2021 from founder and industry pioneer Stephen Smith. Anne Tally, their daughter, is a partner of Ten Acre Winery LLC, doing business as Grande River Vineyards.

Founded in 1987 when Smith planted his first vines, Grande River Vineyards fermented its first wine in 1990 and was the state's fifth licensed winery. Learn more at https://granderivervineyards.com.

