Perfection Global: INLIPER Acquisitions LLC Announces 2-Day Auction of Manufacturing Assets From Virgin Orbit BK

Joint Venture INLIPER Acquisitions to Host June 2023 Auction of High-Quality Manufacturing Assets Acquired From Virgin Orbit's Bankruptcy, Offering Opportunities for Buyers Worldwide

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / INLIPER Acquisitions LLC, a formidable joint venture consisting of industry leaders Perfection Industrial Sales, Integra Asset Solutions, and Liquidity Services, is pleased to announce the upcoming two-day public auction of manufacturing assets acquired from Virgin Orbit's bankruptcy. This auction, held on June 27-28, 2023, will present a unique opportunity for potential buyers in the manufacturing industry to acquire high-quality assets.

ISO 8 Cleanroom Available at Auction Sale

Auction will feature approximately 1,000 lots, including ISO 8 cleanroom, CNC and metal fabricating equipment, welding, inspection, forklifts, rocket assembly and transportation assets and manufacturing support equipment.

Following the successful acquisition of these manufacturing assets from Virgin Orbit's bankruptcy auction, INLIPER Acquisitions focused on cataloging and staging the equipment to make it readily available to buyers across a wide variety of manufacturing plants and industry sectors. Leveraging the expertise and resources of Perfection Industrial Sales, Integra Asset Solutions, and Liquidity Services, the joint venture aims to deliver exceptional value to buyers seeking high-quality assets in the aerospace and multiple other industries.

Adam Stevenson, President of Perfection Industrial Sales, expressed excitement about the upcoming auction. "We are thrilled to announce the two-day public auction of the manufacturing assets acquired through Virgin Orbit's bankruptcy. This auction aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-value quality assets and industrial solutions to our customers."

Stevenson emphasized the joint venture's dedication to ensuring a transparent and competitive auction process, saying, "We have meticulously cataloged these assets to empower potential buyers to make informed decisions during the auction and bid with confidence. Our team has worked diligently to optimize the marketing and auction process, utilizing the expertise and global reach of our partners to attract a wide range of potential buyers from around the world."

INLIPER Acquisitions anticipates the auction lot catalog to consist of approximately 1,000 lots, with an equal distribution between the two auction days. The entire auction will be conducted online through the Bidspotter.com platform. On June 27, participants can engage in live webcast bidding while on June 28, lots will be available for bidding in a timed online auction format. This setup enables remote participation from anywhere in the world, providing a convenient opportunity for buyers to explore and bid on the diverse range of lots. For further details and information about the auction, please visit https://perfection.global/virgin-orbit.

The auction is expected to generate significant interest, providing buyers with an excellent opportunity to acquire manufacturing assets, including items in "as new" condition, suitable for various industries.

About INLIPER Acquisitions LLC:

INLIPER Acquisitions LLC is a strategic joint venture formed by Perfection Industrial Sales, Integra Asset Solutions, and Liquidity Services for the purpose of acquiring and auctioning manufacturing assets from Virgin Orbit's bankruptcy.

Contact Information

Eric Winkelmann

Marketing Director

eric@perfectionglobal.com

8474273333

SOURCE: Perfection Industrial Sales

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761661/INLIPER-Acquisitions-LLC-Perfection-Industrial-Sales-Integra-Asset-Solutions-Liquidity-Services-Announces-2-Day-Auction-of-Manufacturing-Assets-From-Virgin-Orbit-BK