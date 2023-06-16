Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named a 2023 Dallas/Fort Worth "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For "

Trintech Recognized for the 8th year in a row as One of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based reconciliation and financial close solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2023 list of Dallas/Fort Worth's "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" by the National Association for Business Resources for the 8th year in a row.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key metrics in various categories including; Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

"The companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as the companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for not only attracting talent, but also retaining talent, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President, and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

"Our success at Trintech is a direct result of the ongoing dedication of our employees and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to prioritizing the value of collaboration, where team members are encouraged to be innovative and given the opportunities to grow both professionally and personally," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "We find ourselves at a very exciting and pivotal time at Trintech with several new growth opportunities ahead, so finding and retaining the right talent will be critical in fueling this next phase of growth. We are honored to once again be recognized for this award as it continues to ensure we are attracting the best and brightest to join our growing team in North Texas and across the globe."

Committed to providing a work environment focused on work-life blend, healthy lifestyles, community service and personal and professional development, Trintech continues to provide its employees with several benefits including: Open time off (OTO), comprehensive healthcare and wellness programs, 100% company-paid volunteer time, and a tuition reimbursement program to name a few. If you're looking to join a company that continues to invest in its employees, customers, and community, check out Trintech's open positions?here.?

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a powerful community of the Nation's elite leaders who share ideas, practices and have proven they are employers of choice. This program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that led to increased productivity and financial performance. There are numerous regional programs throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, Pacific Northwest and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based, integrated reconciliation and financial close solutions for Finance & Accounting departments. From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency® Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra® Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Report. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

