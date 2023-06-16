Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Jihad And Terrorism Threat Monitor Publishes Large Study Of ISIS Activity In Africa Targeting Christians, As The World Is Largely Silent

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) published a large study "ISIS In Africa (Chad, Cameroon, Niger, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Mozambique): Targeting Christians - Killing, Beheading, Murdering Priests And Nuns, Burning Churches, Health Clinics, And Homes - As The World Is Largely Silent."

The study details ISIS's targeting of Christians in Africa and how the organization is continuing to use social media to disseminate images and videos of attacks it carries out across the regions that it controls through its branches there: Islamic State Central African Province (ISCAP), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Islamic State-Mozambique (ISMP).

In the study's preface, MEMRI Vice President Amb. Alberto Fernandez highlights the importance of this research, writing: MEMRI's new, lengthy, and detailed report on ISIS in Africa's targeting of Christians is grim, if essential reading, done with MEMRI's characteristic comprehensiveness. What we have here is a steady, slow-motion, constant campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing, waged one village and ramshackle church and peasant family at a time. The result is devastating and horrific in its scope when this mass of individual outrages is collated, analyzed, and translated in one place, as we have here. And as devastating as this report is, the situation is even worse, given that there have been other actions targeting African Christians from ISIS's rivals in Al-Qaeda and Al-Shabab, in addition to the permanent campaign of targeted killings and burning carried out by Islamist Fulani militias in countries like Nigeria. This report focuses on ISCAP (ISIS's Central African Province), ISWAP (Boko Haram in Nigeria and neighboring countries) and ISMP (ISIS in Mozambique) which are main perpetrators. But they are not the only ones.

He concludes: "This comprehensive MEMRI report should be a wake-up call, not only about the military and security dimensions of the conflict in Africa that are too easily ignored, but about the ideological and cultural elements of this struggle. Only by understanding this crisis fully can we hope to address it successfully."

For full access to this JTTM report on ISIS activity in Africa targeting Christians, contact media@memri.org.

ABOUT THE JIHAD & TERRORISM THREAT MONITOR (JTTM)

he MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) scrutinizes Islamist terrorism and violent extremism worldwide, with special focus on activity within and emanating from the Arab world, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, as well as on attacks and activity in the West inspired and encouraged by the Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Qaeda, and other global jihad organizations. This activity includes lone-wolf attacks by residents of Western countries.

The JTTM monitors imminent and potential threats posed by various terrorist and violent extremist organizations - such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, and emerging jihadi groups - and individuals. These threats, whether strategic, tactical, military, conventional, non-conventional, or cyber, may be against national security and public safety in the U.S. and the West, or against these countries' crucial interests and assets worldwide. It also examines and analyzes the ideological motivations behind these threats, and includes a decade and a half of archives of exclusive content on jihad and terrorism.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

