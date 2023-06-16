NSO Group Statement on European Parliament's Adoption of Resolution on Surveillance Technologies

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSO Group is pleased that the European Parliament has recognized that cyber technologies are essential tools to help law enforcement prevent crime and terror and save lives, especially in Europe. The reforms put forth by the European Parliament are sensible and should be considered as part of a global effort to put in place meaningful regulation that establishes standards for responsible use of these critical technologies by the governmental agencies that use them.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nso-group-statement-on-european-parliaments-adoption-of-resolution-on-surveillance-technologies-301853253.html