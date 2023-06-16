Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2023 | 18:12
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NSO Group Statement on European Parliament's Adoption of Resolution on Surveillance Technologies

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSO Group is pleased that the European Parliament has recognized that cyber technologies are essential tools to help law enforcement prevent crime and terror and save lives, especially in Europe. The reforms put forth by the European Parliament are sensible and should be considered as part of a global effort to put in place meaningful regulation that establishes standards for responsible use of these critical technologies by the governmental agencies that use them.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nso-group-statement-on-european-parliaments-adoption-of-resolution-on-surveillance-technologies-301853253.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.