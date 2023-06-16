NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Partners with CKN Ventures to Expand its New AI-driven Precision Medicine Division

CLEVELAND, OH and BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced a partnership with Thailand-based CKN Ventures Limited, a multifaceted clinical and commercial healthcare platform, to expand clinical data set access in Southeast Asia to enhance and accelerate personalized therapeutics and treatment protocols. This partnership supports NovAccess Global's new Precision Medicine Division, launched earlier this month, to develop the most comprehensive collection of personalized therapeutics and treatment protocols using artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data and Predictive technologies.

Using advances in AI, image recognition and predictive data science, NovAccess Global and CKN Ventures will collaborate to expand access to relevant data sources in Asia that will improve the quality and impact of licensed databases to identify patient data (phenotypic, clinical, and genomic) for analysis relating to therapeutic drug development and therapeutic treatment purposes. Therapeutic and treatment protocol data will be marketed to external pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, private payers, national/international health agencies and healthcare providers and insurers.

According to Market.us, the global precision medicine market size was $83.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $254 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.1% in the forecast period (2023-2032). Asia is the fastest growing market in the world for the delivery of innovative care in oncology and immune oncology therapeutics, all of which depend upon management of robust, high-quality data sets to discover new treatment pathways.

Commenting on the latest development to expand the Company's new Precision Medicine Division, NovAccess Global's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain K. Irvin said, "We are very excited to publicly announce our partnership with CKN Venture Limited's world-class team of physicians and data scientists to expand access to critical data streams in Asia to better serve patients facing cancer and other diseases, globally. As part of the initial contributions from CKN, we expect to accelerate and expand our collection of patient data primarily through their glioblastoma database from multiple southeast Asian countries. Furthermore, CKN offers a wide variety of other support services and collaborative opportunities through their basic science and clinical laboratories. Together, we will also have opportunities to bring our technology to Asia and collaborate and develop novel therapeutics and diagnostics."

"Joining forces with NovAccess Global will not just expand the quality of data sources available to both companies and improve our combined geographical reach, but will allow for CKN Ventures to drive a generation of new and enhanced targeted data sets by providing molecular and genomic sequencing capabilities from its Bangkok-based laboratory and wholly owned subsidiary, Phoenix Molecular," said CKN Ventures Director Supornchai Kongpatanakul, MD. "We view CKN's strengths in bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, and the development of digital health systems to be complimentary to NovAccess Global's assets in therapeutics and precision medicine. Together, the two companies will leverage their combined talents to identify new breakthroughs in cancer and chronic disease management through this unique collaboration."

NovAccess Global intends to also use AI within these data sets to identify the most optimal antigens to use for dendritic cell vaccines. Antigens are the molecules that trigger the immune response, and they need to be specific for the tumor cells and not the normal cells. AI can analyze the genomic and proteomic data of tumor cells and find the most suitable antigens for each patient.

It is NovAccess Global's belief that AI can help to optimize the dose and timing of dendritic cell vaccines. The dose and timing of the vaccine can affect the efficacy and safety of the treatment. AI can use mathematical models and machine learning algorithms to predict the optimal dose and timing based on various factors such as the patient's characteristics, the tumor type and stage, and the immune status.

In partnering with NovAccess Global, CKN Ventures is positioned to support trials of the Company's therapeutic candidate in glioblastoma patients in both North America and Asia. Dr. Supornchai added, "Our proven capabilities in genomics and bioinformatic analysis will help to support NovAccess Global's trial design and assist in measuring patient response to this groundbreaking therapy while providing research and pharmaceutical entities with data on various variables such as biomarkers and clinical outcomes."

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

ABOUT CKN VENTURES, LTD.

CKN Ventures is a group of technology companies based in Thailand with offices and facilities in Thailand and Singapore and serving both ASEAN and international regions. We focus on advanced diagnostics and technology-based precision medicine that enables physicians to deliver personalized care to patients with Cancer and other chronic or infectious diseases. Founded in 2019 we apply advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to process diverse peer reviewed data (genome, medical test results, medications, lifestyle etc.) on patients and utilize the latest medical research to generate personalized prescriptions/care plans. The personalized care plans go beyond the current standard-of-care and utilize targeted combinations of existing treatments to deliver better patient outcomes for target diseases as well as lowering healthcare costs. Physicians use our care plans as a guide to treat patients uniquely based on analysis including a battery of existing clinical tests, their genome, and their disease status, and do so in a fast and economical package.

Our initial products address the spectrum of cancers with a personalized combination therapy which deliver better patient outcomes than the standard-of-care. Physicians are provided with a detailed and comprehensive report which outlines individual genomic details and suggests the most appropriate therapies to administer based on individual genetic analysis. The AI based software which creates Physician Reports is regularly updated as new therapeutic techniques and drugs are constantly being developed, published, and approved.

CKN also owns and manages registered diagnostic labs outfitted with State-of-the-Art equipment and highly trained personnel. We have a catalogue of esoteric molecular and immunological diagnostic assays and also create and develop our own "LDT's" (Lab Developed Tests), including reagents, testing formats, and equipment/automation.

The Company is also developing a distribution network to sell the diagnostic kits and processes we acquire and develop to hospitals and clinical lab networks throughout ASEAN countries. We are creating a combination of in-house sales force and large regional corporate partnerships for distribution of registered kits and select genomic sequencing services for cancers. CKN also is highly experienced in Regulatory Approvals and running Clinical Trials.

