Freitag, 16.06.2023
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
WKN: A3DL31 | ISIN: US26142V1052 | Ticker-Symbol: IK1
Tradegate
16.06.23
18:38 Uhr
22,490 Euro
-0,185
-0,82 %
ACCESSWIRE
16.06.2023 | 19:26
DraftKings Las Vegas Teammates Help Build Beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Huge thank you to all the volunteers in our Las Vegas Office!

Our teammates showed up for the Las Vegas community in a big way! From the support of our DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, together we successfully built 50 beds for Las Vegas families in need and did it in record time! The Sleep in Heavenly Peace leaders said that DraftKings volunteers have been their best volunteers to date. DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. is a program dedicated to serving our teammates, our customers, and those in pursuit of innovation everywhere. We are happy to support great initiatives like this and love seeing team members get together for a good cause! @shpbeds

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DraftKings on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DraftKings
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/draftkings
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DraftKings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761821/DraftKings-Las-Vegas-Teammates-Help-Build-Beds-with-Sleep-in-Heavenly-Peace

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
