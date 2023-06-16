Princeton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - Princeton Spine & Joint Center, a leading orthopedic practice in Princeton, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Since its establishment in 2008, the center has been committed to providing exceptional orthopedic care to patients suffering from spine, joint, and sports injuries.

As a premier orthopedic practice, Princeton Spine & Joint Center is renowned for its team of highly skilled non-surgical orthopedists, sports medicine and dance medicine doctors, and support staff. They utilize state-of-the-art techniques and equipment to provide personalized, compassionate care to patients who walk through their doors.

The center's success results from the team's perseverance, passion, and hard work. Its foundations were built by New York-Presbyterian Hospital trained husband and wife specializing in the non-operative care of the spine, joint, muscle, and nerve pain, Drs. Cooper and Bracilovic.

Dr. Cooper and Dr. Bracilovic have written or edited over twenty medical texts. They have won awards nationally and internationally for their peer-reviewed work.

Princeton Spine and Joint Center (PSJC) has become a household name in medical texts. This year, the medical professionals at PSJC edited four medical books on hip, knee, shoulder, and spine pain. The first half of each book is presented in the style of a traditional manual, outlining the anatomy, pathology, presentation of various issues, and particular therapies offered for each ailment. The book's second half covers real case studies of actual patients. The science of medicine is brought face-to-face with the complex reality of virtual patients in these case studies. "Classic" symptoms and indicators are not frequently seen in individuals or, when they are present, they are often present in tandem with other less characteristic signs and symptoms. Indeed, each patient exhibits traits from various common illnesses and unique characteristics.

Thus, the doctor is responsible for combining the art and science of medicine with a firm, expert foundation in medical science. The physician must comprehend the particular complexity of the patient before them. Such is the reason that medical professionals of PSJC truly excel in this area.

The team pays attention to their patient's concerns and ambitions since they recognize that each patient is unique. They collaborate closely with each patient to create a treatment strategy specific to their requirements, ensuring they get the best care possible.

Over the years, Princeton Spine & Joint Center has received various awards and recognition for its commitment to quality. In addition to being acknowledged as a Center of Excellence by numerous top insurance companies, they have been awarded one of New Jersey's Top Orthopedic Practices by NJ Top Docs.

As the center marks its 15th year in business, they anticipate many more years of providing their local community as well as the surrounding area with top-notch orthopedic care. In any given week, the doctors at PSJC see many people from Princeton, NJ, but also receive patients from as far afield as New York, Philadelphia, Virginia and Connecticut. They are still dedicated to keeping on the cutting edge of orthopedic care developments and continually enhancing their offerings to serve their patients better.

The Princeton Spine & Joint Center staff is dedicated to providing the best orthopedic care possible and giving back to the community. Over the years, they have collaborated with several neighborhood charities and institutions, such as the Princeton YMCA and the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen. They also offer free care when needed to international and local dancers and athletes.

Thanks to their team of highly qualified physicians and support staff, Princeton Spine & Joint Center has become a preeminent orthopedic practice in Princeton, NJ. As they commemorate their 15th year in business, they are still dedicated to giving their patients the best possible care and assisting them in achieving total health and wellness. Happy 15th anniversary to Princeton Spine & Joint Center, and here's to many more prosperous years.

Media Contact:

Gary F. Santiago

Marketing Manager

gary.santiago@360digimarketing.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170105