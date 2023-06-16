Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.06.2023 | 19:58
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 16-Jun-2023 / 18:26 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st May 2023, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 93.90 pence*.

For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

* the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.77p declared on 26th April 2023 and paid on 26th May 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5th May 2023. The ex-dividend date was 4th May 2023. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    +44 7936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 251628 
EQS News ID:  1659549 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659549&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2023 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.