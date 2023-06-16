London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - HookSounds, a renowned provider of royalty-free music specifically tailored to fit various content, is thrilled to announce the launch of their exciting new feature - AI Studio. This cutting-edge tool empowers content creators to enhance their videos by using AI assistance to seamlessly sync music that perfectly matches the context, story, emotional tone and length of their content.





HookSounds

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/170323_c3882db3f41b3975_001full.jpg

With AI Studio, content creators can upload their videos and let HookSounds' advanced algorithms create a custom soundtrack in no time. By analysing the video's context, length, and other factors, AI Studio generates a track that seamlessly complements the visuals and enhances the overall viewing experience by dynamically adapting to the video's content.

"We are enthusiastic about presenting users with intelligent tools for a more efficient and innovative creative experience," said Alvaro Angeloro, CEO of HookSounds. "This cutting-edge technology allows creators and brands to obtain a complete soundtrack for their videos faster and more accurately by analyzing dozens of factors to generate a unique, perfectly matching soundtrack, supported by a predictive algorithm to ensure the music applied best suits the specific content."

During the beta phase, users can try AI Studio with a complimentary trial, giving them the chance to experience the benefits of this powerful tool. HookSounds encourages users to provide feedback and suggestions to help them improve the tool and deliver an even better user experience.

"Our community is all about teamwork with our users, using their awesome feedback and suggestions to help our platform grow. Their input greatly contributes to the music we compose and release, as well as the products we introduce on the platform," added Alvaro Angeloro. "As we develop more AI-driven solutions, our full ownership of the music enables us to create innovative approaches using machine learning. This ultimately will help brands reduce costs and save time when adding music, sound effects, intros and more audio components that are perfectly tailored for different types of content."

To start a complimentary trial of AI Studio and unleash the potential of AI-Studio soundtracks, visit https://www.hooksounds.com/studio/. HookSounds invites users to explore this innovative feature and provide feedback.

About HookSounds:

HookSounds is a leading provider of royalty-free music, dedicated to empowering content creators with professional audio solutions. With an extensive library of carefully curated music tracks, sound effects, and intros, HookSounds aims to provide creators with up-to-date and modern audio solutions that not only enhance the creative process but also help in building a unique and distinguished brand identity. The company's flexible subscription plans and diverse licensing options cater to the requirements of every creator, ensuring access to exceptional music at budget-friendly prices.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alvaro Angeloro, CEO of HookSounds

support@hooksounds.com or via phone +1 718 303 2334

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170323