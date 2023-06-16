Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) is proud to announce that it has earned "Flourishing Status" through the Best Christian Workplaces Survey.

In a multi-year trend upward, ACSI employees ranked the organization as being the highest tier attainable in the Best Christian Workplaces Survey-a thorough employee engagement survey assessing organizational culture. The association's score this year lands in the 93rd percentile, with areas of strength including high commitment to excellence, effective teamwork, supervisors caring for employees as people, and recruiting highly capable employees.

ACSI President & CEO Dr. Larry Taylor is thrilled by this great accomplishment.

"At ACSI, we are committed to excellence in everything that we do to serve our schools and educators across the globe," he shared. "The survey shows that we have made substantial leaps year over year in areas that our staff previously rated lower- areas such as compensation, acting on the suggestions of employees and involving them in decision making, and encouraging employee exploration and innovation. We are excited to continue strengthening and growing our culture to model what it means to be a flourishing community."

Best Christian Workplaces Consulting Director Cary Humphries is excited about the survey results and is honored to serve as ACSI's engagement partner.

"ACSI has demonstrated a commitment to regularly measure the health of their workplace culture," he said. "This year's actions and survey progress display excellence and the increased opportunity for full engagement of the ACSI team."

The organization conducted this anonymous survey to all employees in May and analyzed the data in June.

ACSI Director of Human Resources Chris Loncar looks forward to implementing strategies to address the data specifically regarding areas that present opportunities for growth.

"We will focus on key areas employees are concerned with and will further demonstrate our commitment to improving our culture at ACSI," he shared.

Taylor believes the future of Christian education is bright.

"We are grateful for our staff's commitment to the mission and vision of ACSI," he said. "It's what makes it possible for us to continue discipling future leaders who will further God's Kingdom worldwide through Christian education."

To learn more about the Best Christian Workplaces Certified Workplaces, visit the website at https://workplaces.org/certification. To learn more about ACSI, visit the website at https://www.acsi.org/.

Contact Information:

Caitlyn Berman

media_inquiries@acsi.org

(719) 867-0243





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9439/170326_e5c26f5eb4a7380b_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9439/170326_e5c26f5eb4a7380b_002full.jpg

About ACSI:

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ACSI exists to strengthen Christian schools and equip Christian educators worldwide as they prepare students academically and inspire them to become devoted followers of Jesus Christ. ACSI advances excellence in Christian schools by enhancing the professional and personal development of Christian educators and providing vital support functions for Christian schools through multiple services including teacher and administrator certification, school accreditation, legal/legislative assistance, and curriculum publishing. Serving more than 25,000 schools in 108 countries, ACSI helps more than 5.5 million students worldwide connect to Christian education.

Follow ACSI on our social channels: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Best Christian Workplaces:

Best Christian Workplaces exists to equip and inspire Christian leaders to create an engaged, Flourishing Workplace. Since 2003, the ministry has surveyed over 1,000 churches, nonprofits, businesses, and educators. Their vision is that Christian-led workplaces set the standard as the best, most effective places to work in the world.

Follow Best Christian Workplaces on their social channels: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170326